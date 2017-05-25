WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Keller @ Large: Republicans Repeating Democrats’ Health Care Mistakes

May 25, 2017 8:07 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – One of my favorite quotes is from the Spanish philosopher George Santayana, who wrote:

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

That’s a well-known saying, beloved by historians as an argument for their usefulness.

Lesser-known is the line that preceded it:

“When experience is not retained…infancy is perpetual.”

That version captures the bizarre scene in Washington, where President Trump and the Republicans appear intent on repeating the exact same blunders that turned Obamacare into political poison eight years ago.

Recall the sequence of events: the Democrats in 2009 had narrow control over both branches of Congress and, of course, the White House.

They rolled out a health care reform plan during that year, then rammed it through on a straight party-line vote in 2010 after Scott Brown’s surprise Senate win threatened to block it.

Obamacare was complex, expensive, riddled with problems and sold in part with a lot of bogus spin, such as “if you like your plan you can keep your plan.”

Opponents launched highly-charged spin of their own, like Sarah Palin’s lie about “death panels.”

And the Democrats took a shellacking in the 2010 midterm elections.

Too bad none of the Republicans currently in power were paying attention, because they are repeating every last one of those terrible mistakes.

And guess what? Voters still don’t like uncertainty and untrustworthy pols messing with a crucial part of their lives and incomes.

It’s amazing they don’t remember a past that only just happened.

It’s pathetic actually.

And once again, it’s a train headed right off a political cliff.

  1. Holly Allison says:
    May 25, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Good. Let it fly off the cliff, I’ll push. Hopefully, this farce, this fiasco will end in under 4 years. I’d love to call a speclal election and start over. No matter what takes place (how many scandals in how many months ?) it won’t do anyone any good to be rid of just one of them. We must drain the entire nuclear waste dump which he’s brought into the now-noxious, White House. Drain the Dump should include all toxic waste including the amoebas.

