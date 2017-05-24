David Ortiz Recreates Boston Movie Scenes In Hilarious Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Once the Red Sox retire his number, David Ortiz says he’ll come out of retirement.

But it won’t be to crush baseballs. Not anymore. Instead, Ortiz is going to crush Hollywood.

The former Boston slugger has teamed up with Omaze to give a lucky fan the chance to join him for his jersey retirement in Boston in July. All proceeds raised will go to the David Ortiz Children’s fund, and to promote the raffle, Ortiz reenacted some of Boston’s most famous movie scenes.

Ortiz showed off his acting chops by recreating scenes from The Town, Good Will Hunting, Fever Pitch and The Departed. Check it out in the video below:

It’s hard to say which Papi-version was the best. He shows off some raw emotion in the scene from The Town and was even better without saying anything during a powerful scene from The Departed. He even dons a wig for the “How do you like them apples?” scene from Good Will Hunting, and did a better job than anything Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore did in his take on Fever Pitch.

It’s tough to say if Ortiz will succeed in the cutthroat movie industry, but at least he can fall back on making parody videos if all else fails.