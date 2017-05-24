Uber Driver’s Dashboard Camera Records Wild Brawl Outside NH Bar, Leading To Arrests

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say an Uber driver’s dash-cam video helped them identify people involved in a fight outside a bar, and they’ve arrested three men.
Three employees of the now-closed Fire and Ice Hookah and Cigar bar have been charged with riot; one also was charged with simple assault and criminal threatening in the April 16 fight. One has been arraigned and the others have June court appearances.
A driver for Uber, a ride-booking service, recorded video of the fight.
The bar was closed April 20 after its liquor license was suspended.
Manchester Police say the restaurant had a troubled past, with officers responding to disturbances several times in the past.
