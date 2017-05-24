WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Uber Driver’s Dashboard Camera Records Wild Brawl Outside NH Bar, Leading To Arrests

May 24, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: Ken MacLeod, Manchester NH, uber

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say an Uber driver’s dash-cam video helped them identify people involved in a fight outside a bar, and they’ve arrested three men.

Three employees of the now-closed Fire and Ice Hookah and Cigar bar have been charged with riot; one also was charged with simple assault and criminal threatening in the April 16 fight. One has been arraigned and the others have June court appearances.

manchester2 Uber Drivers Dashboard Camera Records Wild Brawl Outside NH Bar, Leading To Arrests

An Uber driver recorded a wild brawl outside a now-closed Fire and Ice Hookah and Cigar bar. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

A driver for Uber, a ride-booking service, recorded video of the fight.

The bar was closed April 20 after its liquor license was suspended.

Manchester Police say the restaurant had a troubled past, with officers responding to disturbances several times in the past.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

