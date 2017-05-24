WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Dominant Kyrie Irving Told Himself, ‘They Cannot Tie Up This Series’

May 24, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving, Lebron James, NBA, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — On a night where LeBron James got into foul trouble and didn’t really turn it on until the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers needed their other stars to step up. And Kyrie Irving certainly did.

Of Irving’s 42 points that he scored in the Cavs’ 112-99 Game 4 win over the Celtics, 21 came in the third quarter, which started off with the Celtics leading 57-47.

By the start of the fourth quarter, the Cavs were up 87-80, mainly due to Irving’s dominance.

Speaking to reporters after his dominant performance, Irving gave the Celtics credit for making the Cavs battle for every last point.

“It was one of those games that we had to fight through and we had to earn it. That Boston Celtics team is well-coached they gave us everything they had.”

“I was saying to myself, ‘They cannot tie up this series.'”

LeBron, who quietly scored 10 points of his own in the third quarter, turned more heads for his missed dunk and five turnovers than his final LeBron-like tally of 34 points, five rebounds, and six assists. He was quick to give Irving credit for carrying the Cavs to the win on Tuesday night.

“As the stakes get higher and higher, [Irving’s] game gets higher and higher,” James told reporters after the game. “But it was nothing surprising for me. He rose to the occasion and he put the team on his back, and we definitely needed that effort from him.

“He commanded us to be better. Especially in the second half.”

Points No. 41 and 42 for Irving were like an exclamation point for his performance, as he completely faked out the Celtics’ Jae Crowder with a Rondo-like behind-the-back fake into the easy lay-in and final points of the game.

Game 4 showed that the Cavs can never be counted out, even when LeBron isn’t having his best night. If he can’t step up at the end, Irving certainly can.

