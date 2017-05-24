Andrew Hawkins Announces He’s Signing With Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have added another wide receiver.

Andrew Hawkins announced on Uninterrupted on Wednesday that he’s signed with the Patriots.

“After giving it a lot of thought, I’ve decided that I’m going to join the New England Patriots,” Hawkins said. “I’m super excited about the opportunity, man, to join the reigning football champions.

Hawkins shared his excitement to work with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

“When I exited Cleveland I said that it was about joining a contender, and the Patriots are the contender. They’re the reigning champs,” Hawkins said. “And the program is top-notch, and you get the opportunity to play with the best quarterback and the best coach in NFL history. So it’s super exciting.”

Hawkins said he could have made twice as much money elsewhere, but “it was all about winning for me at this point, and putting myself in the best position to do so.”

Hawkins visited the Patriots last week. The 5-foot-7 receiver joins Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell on the receiving depth chart. In 74 career games, he’s caught 209 passes for 2,419 yards and nine touchdowns.