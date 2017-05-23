CONCERT TERROR ATTACK: 22 Killed In Explosion At Ariana Grande Show In UK  | Watch CBS News Live

Toucher & Rich Go LARPing On Boston Common

May 23, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: LARPing, Nick Gemelli, Sports News, Toucher & Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — LARPing is serious business.

Like, seriousserious business.

To get an idea of just how serious life is for those who partake in live action role playing (LARP, for short, of course), Toucher & Rich sent Nick Gemelli to Boston Common last weekend to talk to some folks at the Dagorhir Battle Games.

To get an idea of what goes on at such an event, here are some pictures.

gettyimages 686502046 Toucher & Rich Go LARPing On Boston Common

Members of the Anvard chapter of the Dagorhir battles, gathered to put on a faux-medieval melee for the first time in Boston. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

gettyimages 686502050 Toucher & Rich Go LARPing On Boston Common

Members of the Anvard chapter of the Dagorhir battles, gathered to put on a faux-medieval melee for the first time in Boston. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

gettyimages 686500016 Toucher & Rich Go LARPing On Boston Common

Members of the Anvard chapter of the Dagorhir battles, gathered to put on a faux-medieval melee for the first time in Boston. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

And to hear directly from the LARPers, listen below:

