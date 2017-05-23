Steph Curry Dismisses Celtics’ Chances Vs. Cavaliers, Says Finals Matchup Is Set

BOSTON (CBS) — Even after an unexpected upset in Game 3 in Cleveland, the Boston Celtics have not gained too many believers around the country.

Warriors star Stephen Curry remains among the doubters.

Curry was asked Monday night after the Warriors punched their ticket to the NBA Finals if he spends much time watching last year’s Finals collapse to the Cavaliers. During his answer, Curry said the rematch is already set.

“We all know, obviously, who we’re going to play,” Curry said of the upcoming Finals.

Curry seemed to catch himself, quickly adding: “We’ll be watching the Eastern Conference Finals to see how that unfolds.”

Of course, the Celtics remain heavy underdogs to even win one more game in the series vs. Cleveland, let alone three more. But still, they play the games for a reason. Obviously.

And Curry should know; despite his Warriors being big favorites, they’ve lost their last two of their last three games to the Celtics.