Gronkowski Restructures Deal With Patriots, Could Become NFL’s Highest-Paid Tight End

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Rob Gronkowski have reportedly restructured his contract for the upcoming season, giving Gronk a chance to be the NFL’s highest-paid tight end

According to Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, his salary could bump from $5.25 million to $10.75 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke it all down on his Facebook page:

So Gronkowski would get to that $10.75 million payday if he plays 90 percent of New England’s snaps, hauls in 80 catches, racks up 1,2000 receiving yards or is named an All-Pro for the fifth time in his career.

Gronk played 84.2 percent in the 2015 season, but that number dropped to just 31.5 percent in 2016 as he dealt with hamstring and back injuries. He’s had 80 catches twice in his career, in 2011 (90) and 2014 (82), and has gone over 1,200 yards just once with 1,327 yards in 2011.

Gronkowski, who is coming off his third back surgery at the end of last season, hasn’t played in all 16 games of the regular season since his second year in the NFL.

As Schefter detailed, there are other incentives for Gronkowski to raise his 2017 salary to $8.75 million or $6.75 million. He is signed through the 2019 season with a possible buyout before the 2018 campaign.