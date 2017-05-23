WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Keller @ Large: Trump’s Decision To Call Terrorists ‘Losers’

May 23, 2017 8:39 PM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jon Keller, Manchester terror attack

BOSTON (CBS) – “I won’t call them monsters, because they would like that term,” said President Trump of the perp(s) behind the Manchester massacre. “They’re losers.”

Losers. It’s a word that echoed across the internet Tuesday, with two contrasting reactions.

In a New York Daily News column, Trump’s choice of adjective was mocked as “juvenile…. Is that the best our president can offer?”

Others noted how frequently Trump has employed that epithet, more than 30 times during the campaign according to a USA Today count.

“It’s something that the president uses again and again and again to name-call anyone he doesn’t like, even someone like Rosie O’Donnell,” notes Zeba kahn of Stanford University, an expert on the language of the war on terror.

“The problem is if you’re using the same term against Rosie O’Donnell that you’re using against terrorists who have actually killed people, including children; it lessens the power of that term.”

But Trump has made what we call the killers a focal point, during the campaign denouncing references to the Paris atrocity leader as a “mastermind.” And Kahn, an advocate of diminishing ISIS by calling them “Daesh,” a derogatory term they hate, says the president has the right idea.

“‘Loser’ is a better term than criminal genius or mastermind or even monster because those terms give the terrorists power that we don’t want to give them,” she says. “Propaganda and the war of words is very much part of their arsenal. The more we can dampen what they’re trying to sell us, the less powerful they are.”

More from Jon Keller
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch