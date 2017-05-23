Woman Runs Up $40,000 In Charges On Stolen Credit Card In Newton, Police Say

May 23, 2017 2:00 PM
NEWTON (CBS) – Newton police are looking for helping tracking down a woman who has been using a stolen credit card number to run up a massive bill.

The woman, described by police as Asian with a small build and medium height, went into the Bloomingdale’s at the Chestnut Hill Mall on May 16 and used the card to buy $15,000 worth of high-end designer bags.

“We have reason to believe that same female has gone into that same store on numerous occasions, buying different items totaling close to $40,000,” Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker told WBZ-TV Tuesday.

The woman wanted for using a stolen credit card number in Newton. (Photo credit: Newton Police)

The woman was captured on surveillance video and she may be working with a man. Police have released two images of her, hoping someone will recognize her and call them.

Apotheker says you should always check your bank and credit card statements to make sure someone hasn’t stolen your account numbers.

  1. Jim Wintergreen (@JimWntgrn) says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I’m pretty sure that’s the woman from Bad Santa.

