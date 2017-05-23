Boston Police Stepping Up Security At Concert Venues After UK Attack

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are stepping up security at Massachusetts concert venues following a deadly terror attack outside an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester, England.

Police in the UK say 22 people were killed Monday night and 59 people were injured following an explosion at Manchester Arena.

Related: Medford Rapper Touring With Ariana Grande Not Hurt In Terror Attack

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said there have been no specific threats against Boston, but that security will be tighter at concert venues, particularly with the Boston Calling music festival set to begin at Harvard Stadium this weekend. About 20,000 people are expected at the festival.

“We’ll step up patrols. We have a lot of concert venues in this city, whether it’s the House of Blues, the Paradise,” said Evans. “We just made sure we stepped up patrols around those. We work very closely with them, really since the Pulse Nightclub tragedy in Orlando. We’ve done a lot of active shooter training. We’re working very closely with them on securing their premise and watching for things like this.”

Gov. Charlie Baker said state officials continue monitoring developments out of England.

“People talked all night just to be sure there wasn’t any concern with respect to a threat to the Commonwealth, and there isn’t,” said Baker.

Boston Calling organizers said they will take appropriate steps to assure the safety of everyone in attendance.

“The safety of our fans remains our number one priority,” organizers said in a statement. “We continue to work with Boston, State Cambridge and MBTA Police to take all appropriate steps to ensure our event will be executed in a safe and secure manner for everyone this weekend.”

Mayor Marty Walsh called the Manchester attack a “cowardly act of targeting young people,” and said he has been in talks with Evans since the deadly incident.

“Whether it’s Boston Garden, Fenway Park, or Boston Calling, or any of these concert venues we have – even on City Hall Plaza we have our own little concert venues throughout the summer,” said Walsh. “It’ll make us take a little different approach as far as how we approach it as far as outside the safe zone.”

Security is also expected to be tighter entering the summer months at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.

“We anticipate a high volume of vehicles which may slow down the parking process and enhanced security procedures are in place,” the venue told concert-goers, reminding that bags are not allowed inside.

Evans said security precautions were already underway at Fenway Park, as evident by the decision to close Lansdowne Street to vehicles on game days.

The Red Sox issued a statement Tuesday following the Manchester attack.

“We have a comprehensive set of security procedures in place that are frequently evaluated and updated to ensure the safety of our fans at Fenway Park,” the team said. “As always, the Red Sox are coordinating with the City of Boston public safety agencies in light of the recent events in Manchester.”

Fans arriving at TD Garden for concerts and upcoming Celtics games are asked to leave extra time for additional security.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragic event in Manchester,” a statement from TD Garden officials said. “TD Garden is working with state and local law enforcement to enhance our already diligent security measures and continue to provide a safe environment at all our events. We are asking our fans, media and staff to allow extra time when arriving due to increased security measures.”

Evans said residents should not be concerned about security entering Memorial Day weekend.

“You’re constantly guarding against threats like this. We’ll work closely with the nightclubs over the next couple days to make sure they feel secure. We want people to know going into Memorial Day weekend that there’s no threats here in the city and they should go about business as usual,” he said.

“It’s quite a tragedy what happened in Manchester last night. But it’s the new world unfortunately.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports

