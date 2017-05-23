Man Found Dead In Chelsea Home After Fire, Standoff With Police

CHELSEA (CBS/AP) – The district attorney is promising a thorough investigation after a man barricaded himself inside a house in Chelsea, fired at officers, started a huge fire and was later found dead from a gunshot wound.

Chelsea Police were initially called to the home on Warren Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Monday for a report of a man threatening to shoot his wife.

“The domestic altercation resulted in the man chasing his wife out of the home and across the street to another house, where the man allegedly discharged his firearm in the direction of the room where his wife and daughter were hiding,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday.

“The mother was very distraught. The little girl, they were trying to keep her out of the picture,” neighbor Cindy Velleca told WBZ-TV. “It’s traumatizing to see something like that,” she said.

Officers said the man went back to his home and fired at police “multiple times from inside the house.” Several other police departments were called in to surround the building.

“During the standoff the suspect pointed a firearm outside a window at troopers and officers on the perimeter and fired multiple additional shots at them,” Procopio said. “Officers returned fire in an attempt to end the threat to their safety and the safety of the neighborhood.”

No officers were shot, but one did suffer a minor hand injury.

“I heard like six gun shots,” a young man told WBZ. “I never seen something like that ever in my life. I’m glad I’m alive because I was standing right there.”

During the standoff, police say the man set the garage on fire and soon the house was engulfed in flames with the man still barricaded inside.

Firefighters doused the flames from a distance and neighbors were evacuated.

Chelsea Firefighters protected by SWAT team while fighting the 3-Alarm fire last night on Warren Ave pic.twitter.com/JtW0b8gVkv — ChelseaFireMA (@ChelseaFire_MA) May 23, 2017

The 38-year-old man, whose name has not been made public yet, was found dead in the home by Chelsea firefighters at 2:08 a.m.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said the man died from a gunshot wound. It’s not clear yet if it was self-inflicted.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of his death,” Jake Wark, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Dan Conley, said in a statement Tuesday.

“(The) little girl lost her father and her home and it’s going to leave marks on her soul. It’s sad, it’s really sad,” Velleca said.

