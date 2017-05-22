Worcester Man Beaten, Robbed Twice, Dies From Injuries

WORCESTER (CBS) – A Worcester man who was hit from behind and robbed, and then robbed a second time while laying on the sidewalk, has died.

40-year-old Dai Ha passed away as a result of the injuries sustained after being clubbed in the head May 15.

Mt. Pleasant St Robbery Victim Passes Away https://t.co/M5ypDHi3Wn — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) May 22, 2017

Worcester Police now say the case is now being investigated as a homicide. One of the suspects in the robbery has been arrested.

He was taken to the hospital and police say the man was confused and couldn’t really say what had happened to him.

The Investigation into the incident showed that the man had been robbed while walking to his car.

The first attacker reportedly approached Ha from behind and struck him in the head. The investigation revealed that the victim was apparently hit in the head a second time while he was on the sidewalk. The alleged attacker took something from Ha and ran away.

While the man was unconscious on the sidewalk, a group of people went through his clothes.

Police say the group took the man’s keys and used them to unlock his car. They took several items from the vehicle and left the scene, leaving the injured man on the ground.

The investigation is ongoing and police say that anyone with information on the case can send an anonymous text message to 274637 TIPWPD, or call the detectives at 508-799-8651.