Suspect Shoots At Police During Standoff In Chelsea

May 22, 2017 11:10 PM
CHELSEA (CBS) – Police in Chelsea exchanged gunfire with a man who barricaded himself inside a home on Warren Ave. Monday night.

Neighbors tell WBZ-TV they heard shots fired at least three different times. No police officers were shot during the standoff.

After shots were exchanged, a fire started inside the home.

fire2 Suspect Shoots At Police During Standoff In Chelsea

A home on Warren Ave is engulfed in flames after police standoff (WBZ-TV)

Chelsea Police say the suspect is still believed to be inside the home, but his condition is unknown. The home was fully engulfed by 11:00 p.m.

A woman and her 10-year-old daughter who live in the home with the suspect are safe.

Neighbors were evacuated from several nearby homes as police tried to negotiate with the suspect to come outside.

Numerous police departments including the State Police responded to the home.

