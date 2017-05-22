HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Forecast  |  Radar  |  Traffic  |  Logan Airport  |  MBTA  |  Amtrak | Weather App

Recall: Nathan’s Hot Dogs May Be Contaminated With Metal

May 22, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Hot Dogs, Recalls

CINCINNATI (CBS) – This sounds like the last thing you’d want at your summer barbecue – metal in your hot dogs.

The maker of Nathan’s Hot Dogs has announced a nationwide recall of 210,606 pounds of hot dogs because they could be contaminated with metal.

It impacts 14-ounce sealed film packages of “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks” with a use by date of August 19, 2017, and 16-ounce sealed film packages of “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks” with a use by date of June 15, 2017.

beef master 4 Recall: Nathans Hot Dogs May Be Contaminated With Metal

Recalled Beef Master hot dogs (Image credit USDA)

nathan franks Recall: Nathans Hot Dogs May Be Contaminated With Metal

Recalled Nathan’s hot dogs (Image credit USDA)

Both products have establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package.

Beef maker John Morrell and Co. said it has received three complaints of metal in hot dogs, but no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who bought the recalled hot dogs should throw them away or return them.

  1. Patricia Ryan says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    So we should just “throw away” these dogs ! Why should the company get away with that. Return them for a refund !!!!!

