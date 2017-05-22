Recall: Nathan’s Hot Dogs May Be Contaminated With Metal

CINCINNATI (CBS) – This sounds like the last thing you’d want at your summer barbecue – metal in your hot dogs.
The maker of Nathan’s Hot Dogs has announced a nationwide recall of 210,606 pounds of hot dogs because they could be contaminated with metal.
It impacts 14-ounce sealed film packages of “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks” with a use by date of August 19, 2017, and 16-ounce sealed film packages of “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks” with a use by date of June 15, 2017.
Both products have establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package.
Beef maker John Morrell and Co. said it has received three complaints of metal in hot dogs, but no injuries have been reported.
Anyone who bought the recalled hot dogs should throw them away or return them.
One Comment
So we should just “throw away” these dogs ! Why should the company get away with that. Return them for a refund !!!!!