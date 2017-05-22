Robb: Jonas Jerebko Makes Strong Case To Start Game 4 Vs. Cavaliers

By Brian Robb, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Prior to Game 3 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, the postseason was a test of patience for Jonas Jerebko. The 6-foot-10 power forward had been a staple of Brad Stevens’ bench rotation in the regular season, playing 78 of 82 games overall, but those minutes began slipping away from the Swede as the postseason began.

He played more than 10 minutes just once in a game against the Chicago Bulls in Round 1 before falling out of the rotation entirely in Round 2 against the Wizards. Jerebko saw the floor for a total of 18 minutes in that series, highlighted by three straight DNP-CD’s for Games 5-7. Instead, Stevens opted for a smaller, more athletic rotation off the bench that featured more of Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown.

That decision ultimately paid dividends for Stevens in the Wizards series, but the situation was likely a challenging one for Jerebko to handle. The 30-year-old proved he could handle the raised stakes of the postseason last year when he was inserted into the Celtics’ starting lineup in Game 3 of Round 1 and responded by posting back-to-back double-doubles against the Atlanta Hawks. Whether it was with his rebounding or outside shooting, Jerebko proved he could hang with the big boys under the bright lights. However, one year later, a deeper Celtics bench prevented him from getting that opportunity, until Game 3 Sunday night.

With the Celtics trailing by 21 points in the third quarter, Stevens inserted Jerebko to try to give his team a jolt as Boston faced its biggest deficit of the game. The stretch power forward responded with a game-changing performance in 13 minutes of action. Jerebko scored 10 points (on 4-of-4 shooting) and added five rebounds, a block and a steal. He also finished with a team-high plus/minus of +22 in the 111-108 win.

“I just thought Jerebko was huge,” Stevens told reporters after the game. “This whole postseason for us has been built on the next guy that hasn’t played that much being ready and kind of helping take the whole team to a new level.”

“My job is to always stay ready when coach calls my number,” Jerebko added in the locker room. “That’s all I can do, all I can control. So that’s all I do.”

The performance was an example of why I’ve been calling for Jerebko to play more since midway through the season. To put it bluntly, the big man doesn’t overreach as a player. He makes the simple, right play on both ends of the floor, whether that’s taking an open corner jumper or making the necessary switch on defense. That kind of discipline won’t produce big numbers most nights, but it’s essential to take down a team like the Cavs.

Afterward Sunday night’s thrilling win, Stevens praised the spark Jerebko provided on both ends after the game.

“He’s a spacer — being able to kick out and knock down those shots,” Stevens explained. “But more important than that was the energy on defense. He blocked a shot, got a couple of rebounds, kept balls alive. We just needed just a little jolt.

“I do think there are times guys that haven’t played quite as much, there’s a real energy and desire to go out and put it all out there. Sometimes you get gassed early, but he’s done a good job of staying in shape and staying the course. Without Gerald [Green], we don’t win the Chicago series. Without some of our bench play in Washington, we don’t win. And then Jonas tonight was a huge reason why we won.”

The question now as the Celtics turn the page to Game 4 is how much Stevens is a believer in Jerebko’s performance. Will he get a chance to start over Amir Johnson (9 minutes, minus-15) or will Stevens prefer he keeps his energy with the bench? My belief is that when Jerebko is surrounded by a superior supporting cast of shooters (i.e. the remainder of the starting five) is when he’s at his best. He’s going to get open looks with that group and the Celtics need to keep the floor spread to test the Cavs defense, particularly with Isaiah Thomas sidelined.

Either way, the Swede has made the case for the regular minutes against the defending champions, joining a list of unlikely heroes (Green, Kelly Olynyk) during this Celtics postseason run.

Brian Robb covers the Celtics for CBS Boston and contributes to NBA.com, among other media outlets. You can follow him on Twitter @CelticsHub.