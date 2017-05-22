Amir Johnson Questionable For Game 4 With Sprained Shoulder

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics won Game 3 in Cleveland, but they may have lost a starter.

According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, starting center Amir Johnson is questionable to play in Game 4 on Tuesday due to a sprained shoulder.

Brad Stevens tells the Globe Amir Johnson has a sprained right AC joint in shoulder and he's questionable for Game 4. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 22, 2017

Washburn also reported that Johnson will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Amir Johnson did not practice and will have an MRI on his right shoulder today. Uncertain for Game 4. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 22, 2017

Johnson has started nine of the Celtics’ 16 playoff games, after starting 77 of the team’s 82 regular-season games. During the postseason, Johnson is averaging just 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 10.5 minutes on the floor.

WBZ-TV sports producer Joe Giza tweeted a video which shows the play that apparently led to the injury.

So this is not a dirty play unless Olynyk does it #Celtics pic.twitter.com/ofJ8iDa6jw — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) May 22, 2017

The play is notably similar to what Kelly Olynyk did to Kevin Love two years ago in the opening round of the playoffs. Olynyk earned a one-game suspension for that play.