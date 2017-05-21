Red Sox Avoid Sweep, Beat Athletics 12-3 In Oakland

By The Sports Xchange | Box Score

OAKLAND, Calif. — Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez pitched eight strong innings and Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer, lifting the Boston Red Sox to a 12-3 victory against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum.

After losing the first three games in the series, the Red Sox won the finale to avoided getting swept.

Rodriguez (3-1) allowed three runs on six hits in his second career start against the A’s. He struck out eight, walked one and had his sixth straight quality start.

In his first career start against the A’s last season on Sept. 4 at the Coliseum, Rodriguez had a no-hitter through 7 2/3 innings before giving up an infield single on a comebacker to shortstop Marcus Semien. Semien was initially called out, but that call was overturned after a video review. Rodriguez blanked the A’s on one hit through eight innings but got a no-decision in a 1-0 loss.

Moreland hit his 19th career home run against the A’s, 14 of those coming at the Coliseum in just 45 games. The former Texas Ranger broke a tie with the Angels’ Mike Trout for most homers at the Coliseum by a visiting player since 2010.

Moreland homered against Oakland in each of the three games he played in during this series. This time he launched Andrew Triggs’ 1-1 fastball into the second deck in right field for a two-run shot in the sixth inning, extending Boston’s lead to 6-3.

Hanley Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and scored twice for the Red Sox, who pounded out 15 hits. Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-5 with an RBI, scored a run and hit safely against Oakland for the 24th consecutive game, the longest such streak in Red Sox history. Christian Vazquez had three hits, including a double, scored twice and drove in one.

Chad Pinder went 2-for-4 with a double and two-run homer for the A’s. It was fifth blast of the season in just 21 games for the A’s and came in his 47th at-bat.

Triggs (5-3) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings as his ERA went from 2.12 to 2.77. He struck out seven and walked three.

The A’s committed three errors — one each by right fielder Mark Canha, catcher Josh Phegley and second baseman Pinder — and lead the majors with 42.

The Red Sox scored twice in the top of the first. Mookie Betts had a leadoff walk then scored when Dustin Pedroia blooped a single to right and Canha threw wildly to second for an error. Pedroia advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly.

Oakland cut Boston’s lead to 2-1 in the second when Pinder lined a two-out double to left-center and scored on Phegley’s single to center. Then in the fourth, Ryon Healy lined a one-out single and Pinder followed with a two-run shot to left, his fifth of the season, putting Oakland ahead 3-2.

Boston answered with two runs in the fifth to retake the lead at 4-3. Vazquez led off with a walk, stole second and moved to third when Phegley’s throw sailed into center field for an error. Betts lined an RBI single to right then scored when Pedroia grounded a hit-and-run single to left center.

NOTES: The Red Sox recalled RHP Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket and optioned RHP Noe Ramirez to Pawtucket. … A’s LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) threw off a mound for the first time since going on the disabled list on April 30. He threw off flat ground then 15 pitches in the bullpen. He will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Wednesday. … Oakland 1B Yonder Alonso (strained left knee) was out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game but was available off the bench.