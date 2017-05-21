MBTA Bus Driver Stabbed In Lynn

LYNN (CBS) — A woman driving an MBTA bus in Lynn was stabbed multiple times Saturday night.

MBTA Transit Police said passengers on the bus rushed to the driver’s aid–and said that her wounds were not seen as life-threatening.

They said the attack happened on a Route 426 bus on Fenton Street around 11:47 p.m.

The accused attacker, a 53-year-old Lynn man, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Transit Police said he attacked the driver without any provocation. He has not yet been identified.

Several passengers pulled the man off the driver, and were able to hold him down until Lynn and MBTA Transit Police could arrive.

The driver suffered two stab wounds to her neck. She was taken to a local hospital.

“We are extremely grateful to the passengers who interjected themselves to stop the assailant and prevent further harm to our employee,” said MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan in a statement. “We are equally grateful to the our partners at the Lynn Police Department who responded expeditiously to take control from the passengers detaining the suspect. Attacks such as this on MBTA employees are unconscionable and will be steadfastly pursued by Transit Police at every phase.”

The attack is still under investigation.