Racist Tweets Sent Out From Hacked Salem State Twitter Account Aren’t Upsetting Graduation

SALEM (CBS) – Salem State University officials apologized after several racist tweets were sent out when the school’s Twitter account was hacked.

Salem State University spokesperson Nicole Giambusso says the university is disappointed.

“We’re appalled by the language that was used. It in no way represents Salem State University and our community here,” Giambusso said.

The tweets began showing up Friday night, referencing President Donald Trump and several other topics.

“Trump has done nothing but great things for our country during his presidency and will fix all the wrong that (N-word) president did,” one tweet said.

Another tweet was sent out saying “Our education revolves around white working americans, we don’t need you immigrant thieves in our school we are better than this.”

“I am so glad people weren’t affected by it and were able to brush it off,” one graduate said.

A short time later, a tweet was sent out saying “All that black lives matter (expletive) is unneeded and unnecessary in our community.”

The official Salem State University Twitter account has been hacked by unknown miscreant(s) and will be shut down forthwith. — Salem State Police (@SSUPolice) May 20, 2017

The tweets were deleted by just after midnight.

“We are appalled by the hateful nature of these tweets, which in no way represent the views of Salem State University. We have notified our social media followers of this compromise and are working with IT to implement additional security safeguards,” the school said in a Saturday statement.

“It is incredibly unfortunate that such a hateful incident occurred on the eve of our commencement, and we hope to move forward as a community and not let it detract attention from the incredible accomplishments of more than 1,400 students graduating today.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports

