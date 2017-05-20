Isaiah Thomas Is Out For The Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without their leading scorer for Sunday night’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland and for the rest of the postseason.
Thomas has been ruled out after re-aggravating a lingering hip injury in Friday night’s blowout loss to the Cavaliers. Thomas did not play in the second half after the injury flared up in the second quarter.
It’s a gigantic loss for the Celtics despite Thomas’ 5-foot-9 frame, as he was their leading scorer at 24.8 points per game this postseason. He was struggling against the Cavaliers, scoring just two points on 0-for-6 shooting in Game 2 after putting up 17 points in Celtics’ Game 1 loss on Wednesday. Thomas was just 7-for-25 in his two games against Cleveland.
The Cavaliers hold a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals with Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland.