Hundreds Rally On The Common For Education Funding

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Common was alive with the sound of protest–hundreds of demonstrators holding a rally in support of public education.

The protesters claim public education is under attack.

“With the proper funding and support and the belief that all students can achieve and succeed no matter what the circumstances of their birth are, we reduce the school to prison pipeline and raise up all of our charges,” rally spokesperson Beverly Hugo said.

Many in the crowd believe that a lack of education has a social cost.

“In the city where I live in Fall River, we’ve had eight drug overdoses in the span of an hour at least twice this past week. Fall River’s population is about 90 thousand people. If you think for one minute that this does not correlate with the inability of people to obtain a proper education you’re wrong,” Fall River resident Amy Blanchette said.

The demonstrators claim that President Trump’s budget would shift more than 10 billion dollars away from public schools.

Some say the city of Boston should also do more. Boston Mayoral candidate Tito Jackson agrees. He says there is an economic cost to under funding education.

“When we under develop our schools we under develop our economy. These young people are the leaders who will take over all of our economy,” Jackson said.

Although the speakers support more money being allocated to the public schools, much of the rally was aimed at the White House.