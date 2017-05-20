David Price To Make One More Rehab Appearance With Pawtucket

BOSTON (CBS) – David Price’s first minor league rehab start didn’t go quite as planned. So Price will take the bump for Pawtucket at least one more time before returning to Fenway Park.

Price went two innings, giving up five hits and three runs while striking out four batters on Friday night for the Pawtucket Red Sox in Buffalo.

WATCH: @RedSox SP David Price discusses today's rehab start with the PawSox in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/aj33H0R8mF — PawSox (@PawSox) May 20, 2017

The team had hoped to get Price closer to 90 pitches, but because he threw 65 pitches early, Price didn’t come back out for a third frame.

As a result, Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters in Oakland on Saturday that Price will make another start for Pawtucket on Wednesday.

David Price finishes off the 2nd inning with his 4th strikeout. Buffalo grabs 3 runs in the 2nd on 4 hits. pic.twitter.com/hOuOb7mK9w — PawSox (@PawSox) May 20, 2017

The goal will be to have Price throw 85-90 pitches on Wednesday. Then barring a setback he will rejoin the Red Sox.

Price has not pitched since spring training with an arm injury.