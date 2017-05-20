Celtics @ 7: Dark Cloud After Two Straight Blowout Losses In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – On the whole, it was a successful season for the 2016-17 Boston Celtics, and certainly an impactful week with a Game 7 victory, one of the franchise’s biggest wins in the NBA Draft Lottery, and even Gordon Hayward’s financial future coming into focus in Utah.

But, there’s still a dark cloud after two blowout losses to the Cavaliers to open the conference finals at home by a combined 57 points. With the series shifting to Cleveland for Game 3 Sunday, it’s hard to believe the series won’t end in a sweep.

Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” with Adam Kaufman looked at what’s gone wrong – namely, everything! – the first two contests and took a bigger picture view of the organization on the brink of a fascinating offseason.

Will the C’s take Washington guard Markelle Fultz in the June 22 NBA Draft with the No. 1 overall pick? Is UCLA’s Lonzo Ball a consideration, or Josh Jackson from Kansas? Is there any player in the league worth dealing the choice to acquire?

Will Hayward wind up in Green after losing out on the opportunity to sign a super max deal?

Can the Celts continue to build around Isaiah Thomas if he’s truly seeking a max contract, especially given his team is so far from playing at the Cavs’ level?

Listen to Kaufman debate those issues and more on the latest expanded “C’s @ 7” podcast below.

Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7

