Aaron Hernandez Attempted To Shoot Down ‘False Gossip’ In Letters To Prison Officials

BOSTON (CBS) – Newly released letters written from Aaron Hernandez to prison officials show that the former Patriots tight end wanted to be relocated to a new cellblock and also tried to shoot down “false gossip” about him.

The letters also show that Hernandez wanted to be moved to a new cell and that another inmate on another wing was almost like a brother to him.

“I am writing this letter so there is no confusions about me because I have been hearing things of being considered something which is false, so I wanted to clear all of that,” wrote in one letter, made public as part of an open records request on Saturday.

Read: Aaron Hernandez Letters

It is unclear exactly what Hernandez was referencing in the letter.

Several media outlets have reported that Hernandez was gay, though his fiancée Shaynna Jenkins-Hernandez told Dr. Phil in an interview this week that she had “no indication or any feeling” that was the case.

There have been unconfirmed allegations about the nature of the relationship between Hernandez and Kyle Kennedy, a friend who claims he was the last person to see Hernandez alive.

“I have been hearing from many or rather few thinking I’m (redacted), but that is false, people are always coming up with things that are incorrect,” Hernandez wrote in another undated letter. “But a few have come up to me thinking that so it must have wrongly been circulating through false gossip. What’s new? But I wanted to make that known because if that is falsely circulating, I’m sure y’all have heard it.”

Hernandez was found dead April 19 in his cell at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley. Massachusetts State Police ruled in their final report that Hernandez killed himself.

In several of the letters released on Saturday, Hernandez asks prison officials to move into a new cell block because “I know a few people over there.”

“Like every other inmate, I’m just trying to be placed with people I’m close with and the place my time in here will go the smoothest, which is best for me and ya’ll,” Hernandez wrote in one letter.

“So, please make this happen and I even prefer to move in with (redacted); me and him are very close and have been since the streets and that’s fact not b—s—. He’s my heart and like a real brother to me that’s why I want and am requesting to go upstairs and live with him.”

Kennedy claims Hernandez wrote letters to him and his family, promised him a watch worth $50,000, and told him in writing that he was “thinking of hanging it up.”

But Jenkins-Hernandez called all of Kennedy’s claims “a crock of bull” in her interview with Dr. Phil.

Hernandez’s conviction in the murder of Odin Lloyd was recently vacated because he died before he was granted a full appeal.