Tom Brady’s Agent: Quarterback ‘Not Diagnosed With A Concussion Last Year’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s agent is refuting the words of Brady’s own wife.

The agent — Don Yee — told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that contrary to Gisele Bundchen’s statement that Brady suffered a concussion last season, the quarterback was never diagnosed with a head injury.

“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year,” Yee told Schefter (via Schefter’s Facebook page). “Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it’s obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”

The wording of Yee’s statement does leave open the possibility that Brady did sustain a concussion that went undiagnosed by the Patriots and the NFL.

Bundchen’s comments made headlines this week when she told Charlie Rose on CBS This Morning that suffering concussions is a regular part of Brady’s life in the NFL.

“Football, like he had a concussion last year, I mean he has concussions pretty much every — you know, we don’t talk about it but he does have concussions,” Bundchen said of her husband. “I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through like, through that kind of aggression like, all the time — that cannot be healthy for you, right?”

Brady has never been listed on an injury report with a concussion in his entire career.