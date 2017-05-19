Tom Brady Signs Endorsement Deal For $200K Aston Martin Car

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has lent his name and face to another new product, and this time the Patriots quarterback is getting into high-end luxury cars. Aston Martin has signed Brady to a multi-year endorsement deal for a new upcoming model that will cost upwards of $200,000.

Aston Martin, the British luxury car brand best known as James Bond’s vehicle of choice, has agreed to a deal for Brady to pitch and drive the new DB11 model, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell. The new car will start at $211,995.

Brady announced his new partnership when he shared a photo of himself and the new Aston Martin car on Facebook and Instagram:

I’m no James Bond but… Proud to announce my new partnership with @astonmartinlagonda! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 19, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

“I’m no James Bond but … Proud to announce my new partnership with [Aston Martin]!” Brady’s social media posts said.

According to Rovell, Aston Martin usually manufactures just 4,000 cars a year, less than 1,000 of which are sold in the United States. A company rep said it “might be hard to tell” if Brady’s endorsement will help them sell any more than usual.

Brady’s endorsement deal will include future content depicting the quarterback with the car talking about “what drives him.” According to Rovell, Brady will also design his own car that will cost over $300,000 – and only 12 of them will be made.

As part of new deal with Aston Martin, Tom Brady will design a car, only 12 will be sold to public. Cars will likely sell for $300K+ each pic.twitter.com/HDOnN3MDh6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 19, 2017

Aston Martin released a YouTube video teasing the arrival of Brady to their brand back in February, but the deal was not officially announced until Friday.

“As a long-time fan and driver, I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company’s history,” said Brady in a statement about the deal. Aston Martin rep Laura Schwab added that “Tom and Aston Martin are similarly aligned in their path to excellence.”

Aston Martin joins Under Armour, watchmaker Movado, and UGGs as Brady’s endorsement deals. He’s also built his own personal brand with the TB12 Therapy Center in Foxboro and the TB12 Store, and will appear on the cover of the new Madden video game.