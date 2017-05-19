David Price Roughed Up In First Triple-A Rehab Outing

BOSTON (CBS) — David Price’s first rehab outing with the Pawtucket Red Sox didn’t go as planned.

The Boston lefty was roughed up by the Buffalo Bison in his first Triple-A start, allowing three runs off of five hits over two innings of work.

Price was expected to throw between 85 and 90 pitches, but was pulled after just 65. He told reporters after the game it was the Red Sox’ decision to not have him go back out for the third inning.

David Price told reporters in Buffalo that the decision to pull him after two innings and 65 pitches came from the Red Sox. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) May 20, 2017

Price threw 41 of his 65 pitches for strikes, including seven swing and misses. He struck out the side in the first inning after allowing a leadoff double to Jake Elmore, who fouled off 11 pitches before doubling on the 15th pitch of the at-bat. He ended the inning by striking out former Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

David Price throwing 🔥 in the 1st inning! Here are his 3 Ks in the frame. pic.twitter.com/uKcNzfRthA — PawSox (@PawSox) May 19, 2017

Buffalo scored three in the second off of four hits, including an opposite-field home run by catcher Raffy Lopez to lead off the inning. After a warning track fly out for the first out of the frame, Price allowed an infield single, a line drive single to left, a walk and a two-run single by Elmore to give Buffalo a 3-0 lead.

Price struck out Jason Leblebigian on five pitches to end the inning, and his evening.

David Price finishes off the 2nd inning with his 4th strikeout. Buffalo grabs 3 runs in the 2nd on 4 hits. pic.twitter.com/hOuOb7mK9w — PawSox (@PawSox) May 20, 2017

There’s no word on Price’s velocity during the start, as there were technical difficulties with the radar gun in Buffalo.

The 31-year-old has been on the shelf since February when he experienced left elbow soreness during Spring Training.