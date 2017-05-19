New Hampshire Pitcher Throws 4th Straight No-Hitter

DURHAM, NH (CBS) – A high school ball player in New Hampshire is turning heads across the country, after pitching his fourth consecutive no-hitter!

Brennen Oxford throws left-handed for Oyster River High School in Durham. Over the Bobcats’ past four games, he’s managed to pitch more than 30 no-hit innings. As proud as he is to see his hard work pay off, he says his classmates seem to be getting the biggest kick out of it.

“There was an ESPN article. I was on Sportscenter’s Instagram. That was pretty cool. Everybody at school started coming up to me and letting me know it happened. MLB.com had an article about me and what we’ve been able to do here,” Oxford said.

Also thoroughly enjoying his success: his future coaches. The 17-year-old is already committed to playing for Wake Forest. Oxford’s not letting the attention go to his head though, and insists this success is shared. He said he and his catcher are more in-sync than ever.

“It’s not just me. It’s everyone around me. My team, my coaches. They’re behind me with everything I do on the field and it really helps me go out there and perform with the utmost confidence,” he said.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, the national record for consecutive no-hitters is six games. Oxford says no matter how the rest of his season goes, he already knows his junior year is one he won’t forget.

“I like to think I play better when the pressure is on anyway. It’s just a streak. When it ends it’ll be history and if it keeps going, it’ll be even better,” he said.

Oxford will be back on the mound next Friday for the Bobcats’ home game against Kingswood Regional High School.