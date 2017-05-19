WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Martha’s Vineyard Vacationers Warned About Rental Scams

May 19, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Martha's Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS (CBS) – Planning to vacation on Martha’s Vineyard this summer? Beware of scammers.

The Oak Bluffs police said on Facebook this week that they’ve received two reports in the last month about fake online rental ads.

“Individuals are taking ad information from rental web sites such as Zillow.com and Vacasa.com and posting falsified ads with different contact information on to Craigstlist.org,” police wrote.

Police say to check rentals carefully to make sure you don’t become a scam victim.

marthas vineyard ferry Marthas Vineyard Vacationers Warned About Rental Scams

The Steamship Authority ferry arrives in Vineyard Haven, MA (Photo by Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

The Federal Trade Commission offers the following tips for avoiding rental scams:

-Be alert if you’re asked to wire money
-Don’t be pressured to make a quick decision
-A price for a premium vacation property that’s too good to be true is probably a scam
-Make sure to get a copy of the contract before sending a deposit

  1. MV Rentals (@RentalsMV) says:
    August 7, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    http://www.mvrent.com – Here’s a rental site with hundreds of homes on Martha’s Vineyard

