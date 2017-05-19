Martha’s Vineyard Vacationers Warned About Rental Scams

OAK BLUFFS (CBS) – Planning to vacation on Martha’s Vineyard this summer? Beware of scammers.
The Oak Bluffs police said on Facebook this week that they’ve received two reports in the last month about fake online rental ads.
“Individuals are taking ad information from rental web sites such as Zillow.com and Vacasa.com and posting falsified ads with different contact information on to Craigstlist.org,” police wrote.
Police say to check rentals carefully to make sure you don’t become a scam victim.
The Federal Trade Commission offers the following tips for avoiding rental scams:
-Be alert if you’re asked to wire money
-Don’t be pressured to make a quick decision
-A price for a premium vacation property that’s too good to be true is probably a scam
-Make sure to get a copy of the contract before sending a deposit
