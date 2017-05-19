Martha’s Vineyard Vacationers Warned About Rental Scams

Lynn Car Wash Owner Trying To Catch Illegal Trash DumperA car wash owner fined for leaving garbage behind his business is trying to catch the person he says has been illegally dumping trash on his property.

Man Held Without Bail In Crash That Left 12-Year-Old Seriously HurtAn Attleboro man was arraigned Monday on charges he drunkenly struck a 12-year-old girl with his car, leaving her seriously injured.

Copper Cocktail Mugs Could Give You Food Poisoning, Health Officials SayHealth officials in Iowa say the popular cocktail cups can give their users copper poisoning.

MassDOT Truck Crash Briefly Shuts Down I-95 In WestwoodMass. State Police said the crash occurred near Exit 13 on the Northbound side around noon on Monday.