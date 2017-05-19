Kellyanne Conway Tells Trump’s Supporters In NH To Ignore Critics

May 19, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Kellyanne Conway, New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway has told supporters in New Hampshire they should “just ignore” his critics and the incessant chatter about the scandals dogging him.

Conway was guest speaker Thursday at the fundraising Spring to Victory dinner, hosted by the New Hampshire Republican State Committee in Nashua. About 150 people attended.

The crowd was largely friendly to Conway, applauding when she mentioned Trump’s proposed tax plan and efforts to overhaul the health care law. Some people in attendance withheld applause when Conway let loose with snarky comments about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

kellyanne conway trump Kellyanne Conway Tells Trumps Supporters In NH To Ignore Critics

President Donald Trump along with his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway at an election night party (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Conway encouraged the room full of Republicans to pivot from being the party of the job creators to become the party of the job holders. She says people who have “one, two and three jobs” make up more of the voting population and “turned this election.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jay Erlandson says:
    May 19, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain…

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch