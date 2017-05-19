‘No New Evidence’ As Search For Missing Duke Student From Franklin Enters Sixth Day

FRANKLIN (CBS) – Police say they have found “no new evidence” as the search for missing Duke University college student Michael Doherty continues in Franklin for a sixth day.

The 20-year-old was home in Franklin on summer break from Duke University.

He left a party on Phyllis Lane alone around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and has not been seen since.

Doherty’s parents said he had a planned ride home from a party, but decided to stay late. He texted his brothers for a ride, but both were asleep and did not see the message.

Searchers found one of Doherty’s shoes and his shirt Sunday in a nearby marshy area.

The focus of the investigation shifted to nearby Bellingham after they found his other shoe on the side of a brook there later in the week.

Police and volunteers have spent each day combing through swampy and wooded areas. Bloodhounds have been brought in to track Doherty’s scent.

“No new evidence has been discovered, and the investigation continues under the direction of the Franklin Police Detective Unity with the assistance from other state and federal agencies,” police said on Friday.

Police do not suspect foul play.

5 of Michael Doherty's friends show up @ search scene in #Bellingham to help in search, but told terrain too difficulf to navigate. #wbz pic.twitter.com/3PogLH0pcI — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) May 19, 2017

Doherty was wearing a blue T-shirt with a Nike logo, black pants, and sneakers when he went missing. He’s white, 5-feet 10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.