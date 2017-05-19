‘No New Evidence’ As Search For Missing Duke Student From Franklin Enters Sixth Day

May 19, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Franklin, Michael Doherty

FRANKLIN (CBS) – Police say they have found “no new evidence” as the search for missing Duke University college student Michael Doherty continues in Franklin for a sixth day.

The 20-year-old was home in Franklin on summer break from Duke University.

Michael Doherty. (Photo credit: Franklin Police)

He left a party on Phyllis Lane alone around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and has not been seen since.

Doherty’s parents said he had a planned ride home from a party, but decided to stay late. He texted his brothers for a ride, but both were asleep and did not see the message.

franklin sgt chris spillane No New Evidence As Search For Missing Duke Student From Franklin Enters Sixth Day

Franklin Sgt. Chris Spillane searches for missing college student Michael Doherty. (Image Credit: Franklin Police)

Searchers found one of Doherty’s shoes and his shirt Sunday in a nearby marshy area.

The focus of the investigation shifted to nearby Bellingham after they found his other shoe on the side of a brook there later in the week.

franklinhelicopter No New Evidence As Search For Missing Duke Student From Franklin Enters Sixth Day

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter. (Image Credit: Franklin Police)

Police and volunteers have spent each day combing through swampy and wooded areas. Bloodhounds have been brought in to track Doherty’s scent.

“No new evidence has been discovered, and the investigation continues under the direction of the Franklin Police Detective Unity with the assistance from other state and federal agencies,” police said on Friday.

franklinsearch No New Evidence As Search For Missing Duke Student From Franklin Enters Sixth Day

Search crews head out for a sixth day searching for Michael Doherty. (Image Credit: Franklin Police)

Police do not suspect foul play.

Doherty was wearing a blue T-shirt with a Nike logo, black pants, and sneakers when he went missing. He’s white, 5-feet 10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

