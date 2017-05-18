Salem Congressman Seth Moulton Responds To Trump’s ‘Witch Hunt’ Tweet

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts congressman is taking issue with Republican President Donald Trump’s claim he’s the target of the “single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history.”

That’s because Democrat Seth Moulton represents Salem, the scene of the single greatest witch hunt in American history.

As the Representative of Salem, MA, I can confirm that this is false. https://t.co/8yJIzZBSE8 — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 18, 2017

Trump tweeted his comment Thursday following the appointment of a special counsel to investigate allegations his campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the 2016 election.

Moulton responded, tweeting out “as the Representative of Salem, MA, I can confirm that this is false.”

Nineteen men and women were hanged and one man was crushed to death during the 1692 Salem hysteria. The episode has been used as a cautionary tale in the more than three centuries since.

