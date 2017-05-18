Price, Sandoval Set To Rehab With PawSox On Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Pawtucket Red Sox will have a fairly expensive roster on the field on Friday evening.

That’s when David Price will make his first rehab start after his first scheduled outing was rained out on Sunday. The Boston lefty is expected to toss 90 pitches in Buffalo.

But he won’t be the only Major Leaguer working his way back against the Bison. Pablo Sandoval, on the disabled list since the end of April with a knee sprain, will be Price’s DH.

“I’m going to be in the DH spot the first couple of games. I want to see how the knee reacts,” Sandoval said of his rehab stint, via of RedSox.com. “As soon as I feel better, I’ll jump to third.”

There is no timetable for when Sandoval could return to the Boston lineup. He was hitting just .213 with three homers, 10 RBIs and 13 strikeouts in 61 at-bats before injuring his knee while trying to field a ground ball at third.