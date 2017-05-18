WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Police Taking New Precautions On Opioid Calls

May 18, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: David Robichaud, Narcan, Opiods

BOSTON (CBS) – It used to be that when police officers responded to an opioid overdose, they worried about saving just the victim’s live. Now they also have to protect their own.

A police officer in Ohio almost overdosed after just coming into skin contact with Fentanyl. He passed out and woke up in the hospital after being revived by Narcan.

The problem is so bad, the Drug Enforcement Administration has notified police departments to take extra precautions.

robi1 Police Taking New Precautions On Opioid Calls

Nasal narcan. (WBZ-TV)

In Methuen, police now respond to drug overdoses in pairs just in case one of them is overcome. They also carry double the amount of Narcan they used to.

“Very scary for me as a police chief to think I could lose someone in the process of treating someone,” said Police Chief Joseph Solomon.

Solomon said the problem is that some of the powder can be so small, its almost invisible.

josephsolomon Police Taking New Precautions On Opioid Calls

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon. (WBZ-TV)

He said his officers now wear two pairs of gloves and soon they will be wearing surgical masks on drug calls.

Methuen Police are so concerned of danger to exposure that they don’t test for the presence of fentanyl when they make an arrest. They send samples to the Massachusetts State Police lab.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Mitchell Hedberg says:
    May 18, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    The cop is lying, he was sampling the product.

    The people in the car had the stuff all over them and didn’t need 4 shots like the cop did.

    We need to drug test cops, they are some of the biggest drug abusers out there, a large percent do illegal steroids for one.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch