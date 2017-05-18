NightSide – Should President Trump Be Impeached?

BOSTON (CBS) – Late yesterday, yet another damaging story about the Trump administration broke involving former FBI Director James Comey. Comey supposedly kept meticulous records of his meetings with President Trump, and yesterday the contents of a memo Comey reportedly sent to a colleague was leaked to the press. While nobody in the media has actually seen the memo, the contents allegedly include a request from President Trump that Comey drop the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. As Democrats cry out about obstruction of justice and call for impeachment, we want to hear from you! Are you in favor of impeaching President Trump? Who would benefit more from Trump’s impeachment, Democrats or Republicans? Is the constant media attack causing this administration to implode?
Originally broadcast May 17th, 2017.
One Comment
After a few minutes of nausea, I simply had to switch your show off. I listened to the outrage expressed over the cost of investigating Trump and his Russia connection. I am reminded of another national incident that was heavily investigated. The longest and most investigated event in our history. Longer than the 911 commission, the Pearl Harbor hearings, the Warren commission and even longer than the Nuremburg trials. That of course would be the Benghazi hearings which yielded absolutely no criminal indictments whatsoever. Clearly if you can’t make it as a lawyer, try being a Rush Limbaugh rightwing radio clown. The audience is far less informed, and there is no judge to hold you to the facts.