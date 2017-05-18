Isaiah Thomas Named To All-NBA Second Team

BOSTON (CBS) — After an incredible season for the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas has been named to the first All-NBA team of his career.
Thomas made the All-NBA Second Team on Thursday after averaging 28.9 points per game and leading Boston to 53 regular season victories.
Houston’s James Harden was the only player unanimously voted to the All-NBA First Team, while LeBron James received 99 of 100 First Team votes. James joins Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone as the only 11-time All-NBA First Teamers.
Here is the full list of players named to All-NBA teams on Thursday:
All-NBA First Team: Russell Westbrook (Thunder), Kawhi Leonard (Spurs), James Harden (Rockets), LeBron James (Cavaliers), Anthony Davis (Pelicans)
All-NBA Second Team: Isaiah Thomas (Celtics), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Kevin Durant (Thunder), Rudy Gobert (Jazz)
All-NBA Third Team: John Wall (Wizards), DeMar DeRozan (Raptors), Jimmy Butler (Bulls), Draymond Green (Warriors), DeAndre Jordan (Clippers)