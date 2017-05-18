Cup-Winning 1970 Bruins Crack NHL’s 20 Greatest Teams Of All Time

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ 1969-70 squad was one of the most dominant teams in the history of the entire National Hockey League, let alone the franchise. Now, that Cup-winning team has a chance to be named the G.O.A.T..

The 1969-70 Bruins have been revealed as part of a list to determine the single greatest team in NHL history. They are the oldest team on the short list, which also includes last year’s Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here’s the full list of 20 teams, via Pro Hockey Talk:

– 2015-16 Pittsburgh Penguins

– 2009-10 Chicago Blackhawks

– 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings

– 2000-01 Colorado Avalanche

– 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings

– 1993-94 New York Rangers

– 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins

– 1990-91 Pittsburgh Penguins

– 1988-89 Calgary Flames

– 1987-88 Edmonton Oilers

– 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers

– 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers

– 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers

– 1982-83 New York Islanders

– 1981-82 New York Islanders

– 1979-80 New York Islanders

– 1977-78 Montreal Canadiens

– 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens

– 1975-76 Montreal Canadiens

– 1969-1970 Boston Bruins

The league’s 96 Stanley Cup winners were initially thrown into a random pick-em generator that fans can vote on to determine the best teams. You can cast your vote for the 1969-70 Bruins at GreatestNHLTeams.com.

The list has been whittled down to the above 20 teams, which will eventually be reduced to the top-10. The No. 1 team of all time will be revealed during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The 1969-70 Bruins swept the Blues in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final, capped by Bobby Orr’s Cup-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 that spawned arguably the most iconic photo in the history of sports.

Orr led the Bruins with 33 goals and 120 points during the 1969-70 regular season, by far the most points in the NHL that year. Second in points was Phil Esposito, who led the league with 43 goals.

The Bruins had a great team that year, of course, but not necessarily dominant enough for their time to be considered the greatest team in NHL history. They tied the Chicago Blackhawks with 99 points for the highest total in the league during the 1969-70 regular season, and the Blackhawks won the tiebreaker because they had more wins.

The team that is voted the actual Greatest NHL Team of All Time will likely be a team that was more dominant amongst its peers from wire-to-wire. The 1967-77 Montreal Canadiens, 1981-82 New York Islanders, and 1983-34 Edmonton Oilers appear to be among the favorites. But it’s nonetheless a cool honor to see the great 1970 Bruins team among the top-20.