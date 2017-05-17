WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Wyc Grousbeck: Celtics Not Necessarily Interested In Trading No. 1 Pick

May 17, 2017 1:29 PM By Adam Kaufman
Filed Under: Adam Kaufman, Boston Celtics, Celtics at 7, NBA, Sports News, Wyc Grousbeck

BOSTON (CBS) — Lady Luck smiled down on the Celtics during Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, when the C’s were awarded the draft’s first overall pick for the first time in franchise history. As the first team to be both a top seed and hold the top selection in the following draft since the Lakers landed James Worthy in 1982, it’s a great time to be a fan of the Green.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s morning sports anchor Adam Kaufman spoke with Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck on Wednesday to revisit draft lottery night and look ahead to the evening’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cavaliers.

It was a wide-ranging interview, where the two even discussed whether Ray Allen’s old jersey No. 20 would be available for a player such as Washington’s Markelle Fultz – the projected top choice in the draft – but one of the more interesting notes came from Grousbeck when he gave the impression he’s not interested in trading away the prized pick.

“You don’t really want to necessarily trade a number one pick in a really good draft for somebody that’s halfway thru their career, already making max money,” the team’s governor and CEO stated. “That’s just a difficult trade to make. First of all, you have to match the money in the trade, so you’ve got to add significant additional players on our side to go just to sort of match the money, so it’s three or four guys going and one guy coming back.

“That guy better be pretty good because if you’re drafting No. 1 and you make the pick well – you do really draft a transcendent player – you’ve got that player for five or six years as they build up before the max money even kicks in. It just feels like this is a pick we will listen to offers, I’m sure, we will have conversations all the way thru June but, for me, making a first pick is an exciting prospect right now.”

Some more highlights:

You can listen to the full interview between Kaufman and Grousbeck below:

More from Adam Kaufman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch