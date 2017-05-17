Ride Hailing Bill Sponsored By Republican, Democrat Now Law

BOSTON (AP) — A bill co-sponsored by Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton has been signed into law by President Donald Trump.
The law, which was also sponsored by Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd, is aimed at making government travel more efficient by allowing federal employees to use ride hailing services like Uber and Lyft, and bike share programs for reimbursable work-related travel.
The law is one of a handful to make it through Congress since Trump took office.
Moulton said the new law will save taxpayer dollars and reduce federal spending. He said it also shows that despite the partisanship in Washington, there is still an opportunity for Democrats and Republican to come together.
Moulton said there needs to be more examples of lawmakers from both parties working together to find shared solutions.
