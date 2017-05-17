NH Lawmaker Criticized For Online Misogynistic Forum Resigns

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A Republican lawmaker in New Hampshire who created a misogynistic online forum has resigned shortly after a committee recommended that no action be taken against him.

Rep. Robert Fisher of Laconia was under fire for creating a Reddit forum called “The Red Pill,” which bills itself as a discussion of sexual strategies for men and includes a post in which users debate whether “every woman wants to be attractive enough to be raped.”

He submitted his resignation to the House Speaker on Wednesday, less than an hour after a Republican-led panel voted 8-6 along party lines to recommend taking no action against him instead of censuring, reprimanding or expelling him.

“Rep. Robert Fisher has informed the House Clerk of his resignation from the NH House, effective at noon today,” New Hampshire House Speaker Shawn Jasper wrote in a statement Wednesday.

“It is unfortunate that the debate surrounding his actions while serving in the House have detracted from the good things that we have accomplished this session,” he continued. “But I welcome his resignation for the good of the institution and I hope that we can now move forward with our important legislative agenda.”

The panel also recommended no discipline for Democratic Rep. Sherry Frost, who said white Christian men represent a terrorist problem.

