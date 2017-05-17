WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
NH Lawmaker Criticized For Online Misogynistic Forum Resigns

May 17, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Concord, New Hampshire, New Hampshire House, Robert Fisher

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A Republican lawmaker in New Hampshire who created a misogynistic online forum has resigned shortly after a committee recommended that no action be taken against him.

Rep. Robert Fisher of Laconia was under fire for creating a Reddit forum called “The Red Pill,” which bills itself as a discussion of sexual strategies for men and includes a post in which users debate whether “every woman wants to be attractive enough to be raped.”

377225 NH Lawmaker Criticized For Online Misogynistic Forum Resigns

NH State Rep. Robert Fisher. (New Hampshire House of Representatives)

He submitted his resignation to the House Speaker on Wednesday, less than an hour after a Republican-led panel voted 8-6 along party lines to recommend taking no action against him instead of censuring, reprimanding or expelling him.

“Rep. Robert Fisher has informed the House Clerk of his resignation from the NH House, effective at noon today,” New Hampshire House Speaker Shawn Jasper wrote in a statement Wednesday.

“It is unfortunate that the debate surrounding his actions while serving in the House have detracted from the good things that we have accomplished this session,” he continued. “But I welcome his resignation for the good of the institution and I hope that we can now move forward with our important legislative agenda.”

The panel also recommended no discipline for Democratic Rep. Sherry Frost, who said white Christian men represent a terrorist problem.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

