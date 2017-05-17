Lucky Charms To Give Away 10,000 Cereal Boxes Of Only Marshmallows

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — Get ready, Lucky Charms lovers, for an opportunity to get more of the good stuff.
General Mills has announced that it’s giving away 10,000 Lucky Charms cereal boxes with nothing but marshmallows.
The specially marked boxes of cereal will be start hitting shelves this month, and contain a code on the inside back panel. Shoppers then enter that 14-digit code on MarshmallowOnly.com to see if they’ve won.
The contest will be open through the end of the year. Winners will get their box of only marshmallows in the mail.
A similar contest held in 2015 only offered up 10 boxes of the marshmallow hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, pots of gold, rainbows and red balloons.
“Fans of Lucky Charms are obsessed with our marshmallows,” a General Mills spokeswoman said. “We were overwhelmed with calls, e-mails, and tweets last year, asking for a box of our Lucky Charms marshmallows. So this year we wanted to give them even more opportunities to win.”