Report: Eagles Sign LeGarrette Blount To One-Year Deal

May 17, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — LeGarrette Blount is now officially a former member of the New England Patriots.

The free-agent running back signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that it’s worth $2.8 million.

The Patriots were expected to move on from Blount after the team acquired Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee in the offseason. Yet last week, the team placed a tender on him which would include Blount in the NFL’s compensatory pick formula, a stipulation which made him somewhat less attractive on the free-agent market.

Yet it didn’t take much longer for Blount to find work for the 2017 season. It makes sense, considering he’s coming off an 18-touchdown, 1,161-yard season.

Blount’s departure will now aid the Patriots in the compensatory pick formula for the 2018 draft.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch