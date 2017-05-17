Report: Eagles Sign LeGarrette Blount To One-Year Deal

BOSTON (CBS) — LeGarrette Blount is now officially a former member of the New England Patriots.
The free-agent running back signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that it’s worth $2.8 million.
The Patriots were expected to move on from Blount after the team acquired Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee in the offseason. Yet last week, the team placed a tender on him which would include Blount in the NFL’s compensatory pick formula, a stipulation which made him somewhat less attractive on the free-agent market.
Yet it didn’t take much longer for Blount to find work for the 2017 season. It makes sense, considering he’s coming off an 18-touchdown, 1,161-yard season.
Blount’s departure will now aid the Patriots in the compensatory pick formula for the 2018 draft.