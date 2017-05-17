WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Search For Missing College Student Expands From Franklin To Bellingham

May 17, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Franklin, Michael Doherty

FRANKLIN (CBS) – The search resumed Wednesday for a missing college student from Franklin with the focus shifting to nearby Bellingham.

Additional bloodhounds were brought in Tuesday to try and follow Michael Doherty’s scent after the 20-year-old’s sneakers were found in two different swampy locations near the town line.

franklin Search For Missing College Student Expands From Franklin To Bellingham

Michael Doherty. (Photo credit: Franklin Police)

Doherty was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Phyllis Lane in Franklin, after he left a party. He was walking home in the rain wearing a blue T-shirt with a Nike logo, black pants and sneakers. He’s white, 5-feet 10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Doherty is a junior mechanical engineering major at Duke University who was home for summer break.

A candlelight vigil was held on the Franklin common Tuesday night. Families wore Duke’s colors, blue and white, to offer their support to the Doherty family and pray for a miracle to bring Michael home.

“I just feel like he could be anyone’s son. He’s all of Franklin’s son. I wanted to be here to share the love and let the family know there are so many who care about them and are pulling and praying for them,” said Franklin resident Laurie Owens.

Investigators have interviewed more than 30 people who were at the house party with Doherty Saturday night. Friends say he left in the rain with little cell phone battery.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch