Search For Missing College Student Expands From Franklin To Bellingham

FRANKLIN (CBS) – The search resumed Wednesday for a missing college student from Franklin with the focus shifting to nearby Bellingham.

Additional bloodhounds were brought in Tuesday to try and follow Michael Doherty’s scent after the 20-year-old’s sneakers were found in two different swampy locations near the town line.

Doherty was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Phyllis Lane in Franklin, after he left a party. He was walking home in the rain wearing a blue T-shirt with a Nike logo, black pants and sneakers. He’s white, 5-feet 10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Doherty is a junior mechanical engineering major at Duke University who was home for summer break.

A candlelight vigil was held on the Franklin common Tuesday night. Families wore Duke’s colors, blue and white, to offer their support to the Doherty family and pray for a miracle to bring Michael home.

“I just feel like he could be anyone’s son. He’s all of Franklin’s son. I wanted to be here to share the love and let the family know there are so many who care about them and are pulling and praying for them,” said Franklin resident Laurie Owens.

Investigators have interviewed more than 30 people who were at the house party with Doherty Saturday night. Friends say he left in the rain with little cell phone battery.

Police do not suspect foul play.