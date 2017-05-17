‘Last Boston-Area Snow?’ One Sign Of Winter Still Remains

CHESTNUT HILL (CBS) – Temperatures are supposed to soar past 90 in New England this week, but that doesn’t mean all the snow is gone from the Boston area just yet.
A Twitter user shared a photo Wednesday morning of a dirty snow pile by The Street shopping center at Chestnut Hill.
Gary C. told a Boston Globe reporter that he drives by the pile every morning when taking his daughter to school, and he decided to document it before the weather got any hotter.
Snow has been known to stick around the Northeast long after winter ends. After the record-setting winter of 2014-2015, one enormous snow pile in South Boston didn’t completely melt until July 14.
Boston is expected to hit a high of 93 degrees on Thursday.