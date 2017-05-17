Ribbon Cut On New Boston Landing MBTA Commuter Rail Station

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s about to get easier to get to the booming Boston Landing neighborhood.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Mayor Marty Walsh, and transportation officials cut the ribbon on the station, the latest addition to the Framingham-Worcester Commuter Rail line.

#BostonLanding Station is a successful state, city, & New Balance collaboration to expand dev & transit opportunities for Allston-Brighton. pic.twitter.com/b5BRrAdMe4 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 17, 2017

The $20 million project joins sixteen other stations on that line.

It sits next to athletic shoemaker New Balance’s world headquarters, and next to Warrior Ice Arena, the Bruins’ practice facility.

The Celtics will soon be moving there, along with a new hotel, an office complex, retail stores, and restaurants. Gov. Charlie Baker says more is on the way.

Rewarding projects such as this spur local #EconDev & community growth as we prioritize investments that make public transit more reliable. pic.twitter.com/qMiYK2Ucn6 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 17, 2017

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if, a few years from now, there won’t just be people coming in from the west and getting off here–there are going to be people coming out from other parts of Boston and getting off for a whole variety of reasons,” Baker said.

Commuter Rail trains will begin stopping at the station on Monday–with fare to Boston costing $2.25 each way.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Macklin reports