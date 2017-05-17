WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Ribbon Cut On New Boston Landing MBTA Commuter Rail Station

May 17, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Boston Landing, Brighton, Commuter Rail, MBTA, Mike Macklin

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s about to get easier to get to the booming Boston Landing neighborhood.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Mayor Marty Walsh, and transportation officials cut the ribbon on the station, the latest addition to the Framingham-Worcester Commuter Rail line.

The $20 million project joins sixteen other stations on that line.

It sits next to athletic shoemaker New Balance’s world headquarters, and next to Warrior Ice Arena, the Bruins’ practice facility.

The Celtics will soon be moving there, along with a new hotel, an office complex, retail stores, and restaurants. Gov. Charlie Baker says more is on the way.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if, a few years from now, there won’t just be people coming in from the west and getting off here–there are going to be people coming out from other parts of Boston and getting off for a whole variety of reasons,” Baker said.

Commuter Rail trains will begin stopping at the station on Monday–with fare to Boston costing $2.25 each way.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Macklin reports

 

