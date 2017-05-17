Report: WR Andrew Hawkins Works Out For Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bill Belichick Offseason Express continues to roll along, as the defending champs continue to fine-tune their roster for 2017.
That process involved a visit from free-agent wide receiver Andrew Hawkins on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
The 31-year-old Hawkins has been in the league since 2011, keeping things strictly Ohio. He played for Cincinnati for three seasons before moving on to Cleveland for the past three seasons.
In 74 career games, he’s caught 209 passes for 2,419 yards and nine touchdowns. At 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, he popped for 112 receptions and 824 yards in 2014, and he caught four touchdowns in 2012, but his other seasons haven’t been statistically noteworthy.
Hawkins caught three touchdowns in 2016, including one against the Patriots in Week 5. He made headlines for his robotic touchdown dance, which was done to take a jab at the NFL’s strict rules on celebrations.
The Patriots currently employ Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell as their primary outside receivers, with Devin Lucien, Austin Carr and others further down the depth chart.