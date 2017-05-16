WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

May 16, 2017 9:06 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, De'Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson, Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fultz, NBA, NBA Draft, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The odds were in the Celtics’ favor, but it still felt like a surprise when the Green Team came out of Tuesday night’s NBA draft lottery with the No. 1 overall pick in June’s NBA Draft.

Now, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has a wealth of options when it comes to how he steers his team between now and June. He may trade the pick, or he may use it to add a franchise-altering type of player to a team that’s currently in the Eastern Conference finals.

While the draft is still more than a month away, here are the best players that will be available to Danny Ainge and the Celtics on June 22. While popular opinion may limit the group to just two or three players, the fact is that Ainge doesn’t like to follow popular opinion, as evidenced by his surprising selections of Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier in the past two years. So this list is a bit more extensive than one might expect.

Point Guards

Markelle Fultz (Washington)

gettyimages 633221682 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Markelle Fultz (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Throughout much of the pre-draft hype period, Fultz has been considered the No. 1 pick in this June’s draft. The soon-to-be 19-year-old averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds in his lone season for the Huskies, who went 9-22 on the year. At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Fultz appears to be ready to be a regular NBA player as a rookie.

Lonzo Ball (UCLA)

gettyimages 656759632 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Lonzo Ball (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Though his father has dominated national headlines for largely the wrong reasons, Ball remains a highly considered prospect. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Ball didn’t score much (14.6 points per game) but he led the nation with 7.7 assists per game. He also brought down six rebounds per contest. Considered more of a distributor than a scorer, Ball figures to be a pass-first type of guard in the NBA — at least to start his career.

De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky)

gettyimages 657825048 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

De’Aaron Fox (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As a freshman, Fox didn’t post gaudy numbers (16.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds). Nevertheless, the 6-foot-3, 187-pound Fox has reportedly been rising on draft boards.

Dennis Smith (North Carolina State)

gettyimages 632531402 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Dennis Smith Jr. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Likewise, teams have reportedly liked what they’ve seen out of Smith, the 6-foot-3 freshman point guard for the Wolfpack. In his lone season, he scored 18.1 points per game to go with 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Frank Ntilikina (France)

gettyimages 630655722 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Frank Ntilikina (Photo by Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt /AFP/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-5 18-year-old is the top international prospect in the draft. Though he posted modest numbers in just 18 minutes per game for his team in France, he made his name known by leading France to a FIBA U18 European Championship, scoring 31 points in the title game.

Shooting Guards

Malik Monk (Kentucky)

gettyimages 657502902 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Malik Monk (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As a 6-foot-3, 200-pound freshman, Monk scored a tick under 20 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent shooting from 3-point range. He scored 21 points against UCLA in the Sweet 16.

Donovan Mitchell (Louisville)

gettyimages 655226108 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Donovan Mitchell (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Connecticut native saw a big boost in playing time in his sophomore season, upping his scoring from 7.4 points per game as a freshman to 15.6 points this past season. Overall, he shot 40.8 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore.

Small Forwards

Josh Jackson (Kansas)

gettyimages 631691902 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Josh Jackson (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-8 Jackson averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in his lone season for the Jayhawks, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Conference honors. He hauled in a dozen rebounds in each of Kansas’ final two games of the NCAA Tournament, though the one-seeded Jayhawks were bounced in the Elite Eight by way of a 14-point loss to Baylor.

Jayson Tatum (Duke)

gettyimages 654619148 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Jayson Tatum (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-8 freshman posted numbers similar to Jackson with 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Tatum’s athleticism is rare for his size, and his 6-foot-11 wingspan has some teams hopeful in Tatum being an impact player on both ends of the court.

Power Forwards

Jonathan Isaac (Florida State)

gettyimages 654257052 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Jonathan Isaac (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In 26 minutes per night, Isaac averaged a dozen points and a tick under eight rebounds per game, adding in 1.5 blocks. His athleticism is seen as high level, but at 6-foot-10 and 210 pounds, he still has some filling out to do.

Lauri Markkanen (Arizona)

gettyimages 657089990 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Lauri Markkanen (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 7-foot, 230-pound Finn posted 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for Arizona, earning All-Pac 12 First Team honors. For a 7-footer, he’s surprisingly efficient as a 3-point shooter at 42.3 percent.

Centers

Zach Collins (Gonzaga)

gettyimages 663554726 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Zach Collins (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s unlikely the Celtics would take a center so high in the draft. But if they do, Zach Collins is considered the best option. He put up 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for Gonzaga.

Jarrett Allen (Texas)

gettyimages 625084684 A Look At Who Celtics Can Draft With No. 1 Overall Pick

Jarrett Allen (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

And if it’s not Collins, Jarrett Allen is considered the other top center. He put up 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in his freshman season at Texas.

