WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

UNH Police Investigating ‘Acts Of Hate And Bias’

May 16, 2017 6:58 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: anti-semitism, David Robichaud, University Of New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Students at the University of New Hampshire are in the middle of final exams. School officials are preparing for graduation ceremonies on Saturday.

But many the on the campus are talking about recent incidents the university president calls “acts of hate and bias.”

Last Friday a swastika was painted on the wall of a dormitory on campus.

The next day a student of color says a rock was thrown at him. On Sunday someone wrote the N-word on a staff member’s door.

Campus police released a statement saying “these are prosecutable crimes which strike at the very fabric of our community, and the university police department is committing holding those responsible accountable for their actions.”

“It’s tough to see that going on here. You never like to see prejudice like that, especially at a school you go to. Something has to be done about it,” said student Daniel Delaney

University officials say earlier last week a group of Mexican students became upset when some classmates dressed up in sombreros and ponchos for Cinco De Mayo.

The group called that “demeaning to Mexican culture.”

On Thursday, several hundred students rallied on campus asking the administration to hire more diverse faculty and also change the student code of conduct so those found to be involved in racist activities are expelled.

“I know that’s not the character of UNH. So these random acts of hate is just frustrating, because that’s not what the majority of people here feel,” a female student told WBZ-TV.

More from David Robichaud
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch