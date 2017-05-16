UNH Police Investigating ‘Acts Of Hate And Bias’

DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Students at the University of New Hampshire are in the middle of final exams. School officials are preparing for graduation ceremonies on Saturday.

But many the on the campus are talking about recent incidents the university president calls “acts of hate and bias.”

Last Friday a swastika was painted on the wall of a dormitory on campus.

The next day a student of color says a rock was thrown at him. On Sunday someone wrote the N-word on a staff member’s door.

Campus police released a statement saying “these are prosecutable crimes which strike at the very fabric of our community, and the university police department is committing holding those responsible accountable for their actions.”

“It’s tough to see that going on here. You never like to see prejudice like that, especially at a school you go to. Something has to be done about it,” said student Daniel Delaney

University officials say earlier last week a group of Mexican students became upset when some classmates dressed up in sombreros and ponchos for Cinco De Mayo.

The group called that “demeaning to Mexican culture.”

On Thursday, several hundred students rallied on campus asking the administration to hire more diverse faculty and also change the student code of conduct so those found to be involved in racist activities are expelled.

“I know that’s not the character of UNH. So these random acts of hate is just frustrating, because that’s not what the majority of people here feel,” a female student told WBZ-TV.