SEATTLE (CBS) – A reported computer outage affecting Starbucks is resulting in free drinks for some customers, according to social media reports.

It’s not clear how widespread the outage is, but there are a number of people on Twitter saying free coffee is available at locations where the computers aren’t working.

After a massive computer crash @Starbucks in SF gives coffee away for free. pic.twitter.com/Vm5ZOV4Ozj — Nick McCoy (@nickrmccoy) May 16, 2017

@Starbucks computers were down at the one I go to. My order was on the house because of it! Valuable business lesson I learned today. — Jake McKnight (@JakeMcKnight) May 16, 2017

The system @ Starbucks on north Ave is down so they're giving away free drinks , rt to save a life 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Michelle (@micheladaa98) May 16, 2017

#Starbucks at @TheShopsAtCanal giving away free drip & ice coffee. Says system is down. Seeing reports of other outages nationwide. — Carlie Kollath Wells (@carlie_kollath) May 16, 2017

PSA: The Williamsport Starbucks is giving out free coffee because their system is down!!! — Michaela Phillips ❤️ (@Chaela_Phill) May 16, 2017

S/O @Starbucks for the free latte this morning bc registers were down! Now that's awesome customer service! #Starbucks☕️ — Nick S. (@drshort88) May 16, 2017

In Chicago, long lines were seen at one Starbucks giving away complimentary coffee.

After their computers crashed, some Starbucks began to give away free coffee (Daley Plaza). Then the crowds came. https://t.co/lDFU52H7jS pic.twitter.com/VkrRuMf4Vb — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) May 16, 2017

There’s been no word yet on Starbucks’ website or Twitter feed about the outage or drink giveaways.